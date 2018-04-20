PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested in the death over his 21-month-old son after the toddler was struck by a truck being moved by the father at their home.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says 49-year-old Richard Hamilton was arrested in the death Thursday of Samuel Hamilton after being processed for allegedly driving while under the influence.

According to Pfohl, the father was moving a truck and didn’t see that his son had gotten near the vehicle.

Pfohl says Hamilton was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter while the Maricopa County Jail website says he was booked on suspicion of negligent homicide.

It’s not immediately known whether Hamilton has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.