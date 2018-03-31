PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was arrested in an alleged arson at one home and a homicide at another home several blocks away.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says a 38-year-old man found outside the second home with blood on his clothes will be jailed on suspicion on multiple charges.

Pfohl says the incident began early Saturday when a woman returning home from work was confronted by a man and then saw him pouring gasoline on her front door and setting it afire.

According to Pfohl, the man then broke in through the back door before running off.

Pfohl says police responding to an emergency call at the second home arrested the suspect. A male resident was found fatally injured. His wife was found hiding in a bedroom.

No identities were released.