PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they’re searching for a suspect after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot.

They say Joe Acosta walked into a hospital around noon Monday with a gunshot wound.

He died a short time later.

Police believe the shooting occurred near 64th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers searched the area and found an abandoned property where evidence of the shooting was recovered along with several stolen cars.

Police say suspects in the homicide case haven’t been identified yet.