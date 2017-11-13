Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a juvenile boy has been taken to a hospital after apparently being shot in one of his legs.

They say officers responded to 99th Avenue just south of Lower Buckeye Road about 4:30 p.m. Monday about an injured person near a west Phoenix park.

They found the boy in the roadway with a significant leg injury.

Police didn’t identify the juvenile, but say he’s between the ages of 12 and 14.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

Officers provided first aid and attempted to interview the juvenile, but say he was uncooperative.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics have determined the injury is likely the result of a gunshot and transported him to a hospital.

Police say it’s believed it may have been an accidental or even a self-inflicted injury.

The Associated Press