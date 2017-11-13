PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a juvenile boy has been taken to a hospital after apparently being shot in one of his legs.

They say officers responded to 99th Avenue just south of Lower Buckeye Road about 4:30 p.m. Monday about an injured person near a west Phoenix park.

They found the boy in the roadway with a significant leg injury.

Police didn’t identify the juvenile, but say he’s between the ages of 12 and 14.

Officers provided first aid and attempted to interview the juvenile, but say he was uncooperative.

Phoenix Fire Department paramedics have determined the injury is likely the result of a gunshot and transported him to a hospital.

Police say it’s believed it may have been an accidental or even a self-inflicted injury.