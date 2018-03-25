PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers.
They say the shooting occurred Saturday night in northeast Phoenix.
Police say the victim was shot by his brother during an argument.
The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- American family of four found dead while on vacation in Mexico, police say
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
The names of the brothers haven’t been released, but police say the two are in their 60s.
Police say the shooting suspect is in custody.