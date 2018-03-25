Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers.

They say the shooting occurred Saturday night in northeast Phoenix.

Police say the victim was shot by his brother during an argument.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The names of the brothers haven’t been released, but police say the two are in their 60s.

Police say the shooting suspect is in custody.

