PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the name of a man who died after a motorcycle accident.
They identified the crash victim Sunday as 26-year-old David Clover.
Police say Clover died at the scene Friday night after he lost control of a motorcycle near 19th Avenue and Larkspur Drive.
Police say Clover was riding on 19th Avenue at a high rate of speed about 1:30 a.m. and crashed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist