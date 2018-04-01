PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the name of a man who died after a motorcycle accident.

They identified the crash victim Sunday as 26-year-old David Clover.

Police say Clover died at the scene Friday night after he lost control of a motorcycle near 19th Avenue and Larkspur Drive.

Police say Clover was riding on 19th Avenue at a high rate of speed about 1:30 a.m. and crashed.