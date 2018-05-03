PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they’re investigating a homicide case and searching for a suspect.

They say officers responded to a call of unknown trouble around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness found the victim on the ground with obvious signs of trauma.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced 25-year-old Tavaun Moore dead at the scene.

Police say investigators have determined there’s foul play involved and Moore’s death is being treated as a homicide.