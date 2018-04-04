PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified the dead body of a woman found in a Phoenix alley and say it’s still likely a homicide case.
The body was discovered about 10 a.m. Tuesday near 36th Street and Thomas Road.
Police announced Wednesday that the body was identified as 38-year-old Darling Williams.
Detectives will coordinate with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
But police say preliminary evidence indicates it’s most likely going to be a homicide investigation.
No suspects have been identified yet in the case.