The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified the dead body of a woman found in a Phoenix alley and say it’s still likely a homicide case.

The body was discovered about 10 a.m. Tuesday near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

Police announced Wednesday that the body was identified as 38-year-old Darling Williams.

Detectives will coordinate with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

But police say preliminary evidence indicates it’s most likely going to be a homicide investigation.

No suspects have been identified yet in the case.

