PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a carjacking suspect who shot at officers before bailing out of a vehicle and holing up in a residence.
They say 28-year-old Christopher Garcia is facing multiple felony counts of aggravated assault on police, armed robbery and discharging a firearm within the city.
It was unclear Sunday if Garcia has a lawyer yet.
Police say a man reportedly armed with a gun carjacked a motorist about 8 a.m. Saturday in Tempe and shot at officers during the subsequent chase.
They say the suspect carjacked two more vehicles before barricading himself inside a Phoenix residence.
He was later arrested. Police say there were no reported injuries.