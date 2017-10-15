PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a carjacking suspect who shot at officers before bailing out of a vehicle and holing up in a residence.

They say 28-year-old Christopher Garcia is facing multiple felony counts of aggravated assault on police, armed robbery and discharging a firearm within the city.

It was unclear Sunday if Garcia has a lawyer yet.

Police say a man reportedly armed with a gun carjacked a motorist about 8 a.m. Saturday in Tempe and shot at officers during the subsequent chase.

They say the suspect carjacked two more vehicles before barricading himself inside a Phoenix residence.

He was later arrested. Police say there were no reported injuries.