PHOENIX (AP) — Police have released the name of a woman who allegedly was fatally shot by her husband at the couple’s north Phoenix home.

They say 37-year-old Amanda Chase was pronounced dead at the scene of the May 13 incident.

Phoenix police say their investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to the shooting call and found Chase and a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was taken to a Phoenix hospital for treatment of a wound that isn’t life threatening.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the man called police to say he had been shot by his wife and he also shot her.

They say two children were at the couple’s home at the time of the incident.