PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers while serving a warrant.
They say 44-year-old Jose Aaron Gonzalez had pointed a gun at officers before he was shot around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police were assisting the Arizona Department of Transportation in executing a search warrant in a fraud case at a home near 29th Avenue and Garfield Street.
Officers say Gonzalez ran down a hall and hid in a back room.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Police say a robot was used to locate Gonzalez, who was in a bedroom closet armed with a handgun.
They say he pointed the gun at SWAT officers while in a hallway and was shot.
Police say Gonzalez died at the scene.