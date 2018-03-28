PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers while serving a warrant.

They say 44-year-old Jose Aaron Gonzalez had pointed a gun at officers before he was shot around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were assisting the Arizona Department of Transportation in executing a search warrant in a fraud case at a home near 29th Avenue and Garfield Street.

Officers say Gonzalez ran down a hall and hid in a back room.

Police say a robot was used to locate Gonzalez, who was in a bedroom closet armed with a handgun.

They say he pointed the gun at SWAT officers while in a hallway and was shot.

Police say Gonzalez died at the scene.