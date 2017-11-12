PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer.

They say 43-year-old Thomas Aikens has been identified as the man shot Friday while restraining a woman and holding a knife to her neck.

Police say Aikens was shot near a downtown Phoenix park by an officer using a rifle.

Officers were called to the area and found Aikens sitting with his back to a garage in an alley and holding the unidentified 57-year-old woman.

Police officers tried to get him to let the woman go, but Aikens refused and allegedly told them he was sitting on a bomb.

After the shooting, police found Aiken had wrapped a chain around the woman to keep her from fleeing.

Police say the woman wasn’t injured.