PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer.
They say 43-year-old Thomas Aikens has been identified as the man shot Friday while restraining a woman and holding a knife to her neck.
Police say Aikens was shot near a downtown Phoenix park by an officer using a rifle.
Officers were called to the area and found Aikens sitting with his back to a garage in an alley and holding the unidentified 57-year-old woman.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington's 30-22 loss at Stanford
- Seahawks to get visits from Byron Maxwell and Trovon Reed as team prepares for life without Richard Sherman
- Huskies’ playoff dreams die on The Farm in 30-22 loss to Stanford
Police officers tried to get him to let the woman go, but Aikens refused and allegedly told them he was sitting on a bomb.
After the shooting, police found Aiken had wrapped a chain around the woman to keep her from fleeing.
Police say the woman wasn’t injured.