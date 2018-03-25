PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was armed with a knife before he was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers.
Police say the 23-year-old Kevin Robles was taken to a hospital after Friday’s shooting and pronounced dead.
They say the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call about a vehicle break-in.
When officers arrived, they found Robles holding a knife.
Police say the officers tried to use a stun gun on Robles three times, but it had no effect.
They say Robles then began attacking the officers with the knife, prompting officers to open fire.