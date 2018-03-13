PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who were fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police say 26-year-old Lual Deng and 52-year-old Wol Ding both were killed in the shooting early Monday in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

They say the dead men had been in an ongoing dispute with an unidentified man in the area.

Police say the man asked his two friends to assist him in a confrontation with Deng and Ding.

When the men gathered in the parking lot, a fight ensued and gunfire was exchanged.

Police say the man’s two friends later met with detectives and were booked into jail for misconduct involving weapons as both men were prohibited to carry firearms due to prior convictions.