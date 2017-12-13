PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 3-year-old girl has died of suspected child abuse and the mother’s boyfriend could be facing a homicide charge.

Police say the girl had been hospitalized on life support since last weekend and was pronounced dead Wednesday.

They say 33-year-old Sidney Michael Launders originally was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and now may face upgraded charges.

He told police that he taking care of his girlfriend’s daughter Sunday and got frustrated while changing her diaper.

When the mother returned home, she brought her daughter to a hospital where doctors found multiple broken ribs on the child.,

Hospital staff later put the girl on life support and police arrested Launders.

It was unclear Wednesday night if Launders had a lawyer yet for his case.