PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three teenage girls who ran away from a residential treatment center in rural Yavapai County have been found by Phoenix police.

Yavapai County sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says the girls were located and taken into protective custody Wednesday morning.

The girls are ages 14, 15 and 17.

They were reported missing over the weekend from the Mingus Mountain Girls Academy, located on Mingus Mountain northeast of Prescott Valley.

The academy is a treatment facility for emotionally and behaviorally at-risk adolescent girls.

Prescott Valley is 82 miles (132 kilometers) north of Phoenix.