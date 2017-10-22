Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 19-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after allegedly being shot by a teenage boy.

They say the woman was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle that pulled up next to another vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Peoria avenues.

Police say the 17-year-old driver of the other car fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital where she remained in extremely critical condition Sunday.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say officers were able to track down the suspect.

The names of the wounded woman and the arrested teen weren’t immediately released.

The Associated Press