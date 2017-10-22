PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 19-year-old woman is in extremely critical condition after allegedly being shot by a teenage boy.
They say the woman was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle that pulled up next to another vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Peoria avenues.
Police say the 17-year-old driver of the other car fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the woman.
She was taken to a local hospital where she remained in extremely critical condition Sunday.
Police say officers were able to track down the suspect.
The names of the wounded woman and the arrested teen weren’t immediately released.