PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has been shot and killed during an argument with two other people in a parking lot.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis says Steven Mata Jr. was critically wounded at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the shooting at 7007 West Indian School Road.
Lewis said Mata was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspects fled before officers arrived. Police are looking for witnesses who can provide more information to help in the investigation.
