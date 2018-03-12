PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two men are dead after being found shot at a Phoenix apartment complex’s parking lot.

They say officers responded to a report of a shooting early Monday at the Santa Fe Springs Apartments.

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds and both had handguns in their possession.

They say one man died at the scene while the other died at a hospital.

Their names haven’t been released yet.

Police say detectives are investigating the shooting.