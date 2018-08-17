PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police Department officials say an officer and suspect are in critical condition after exchanging gunfire in north Phoenix.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said at a news conference that the incident happened about 8 p.m. Thursday after the officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver initially refused to stop. Once the driver stopped, the suspect reportedly shot the approaching officer who was able to return fire, striking the suspect

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams tells ABC15-TV (https://bit.ly/2L0Zr4G ) that she believes the shooting was an ambush. The unidentified officer involved has been with the department for one year and worked out of the Desert Horizon precinct.

No further information was immediately available.