PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say one man fatally shot another man during a confrontation on a street after the shooter and his wife went outside late at night because of a “loud domestic disturbance” inside a parked vehicle.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the 29-year-old man and his wife felt a female in the car needed help and that a 23-year-old man in the car got out and punched the other older man, who then shot him Friday night.

Pfohl says the shooter was released pending further investigation.

The incident occurred near Interstate 17 and West Peoria Avenue.