PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in his driveway.
Police spokesman Alan Pfohl identified 25-year-old Kyle Begley on Friday as the victim in the drive-by shooting.
Investigators say Begley was seen talking with another man outside his home when the man got into his car.
The suspect allegedly fired one shot from the vehicle before driving away.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope with SAD as our fall and winter days get darker
Responding officers found the victim on the driveway with a gunshot wound.
Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is an older, silver model sedan. No description of the suspect was released.