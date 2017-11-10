PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in his driveway.

Police spokesman Alan Pfohl identified 25-year-old Kyle Begley on Friday as the victim in the drive-by shooting.

Investigators say Begley was seen talking with another man outside his home when the man got into his car.

The suspect allegedly fired one shot from the vehicle before driving away.

Responding officers found the victim on the driveway with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle is an older, silver model sedan. No description of the suspect was released.