PHOENIX (AP) — A 27-year-old man convicted in the 2013 fatal stabbing of a co-worker at a Phoenix restaurant has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Judge Peter Reinstein of Maricopa County Superior Court sentenced Javier Alonzo Romero on Friday in the killing of 26-year-old Miguel “Mike” Hernandez.
At trial, Romero claimed insanity as a defense. A jury convicted him of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Workers at the restaurant said Romero attacked a Hernandez with a knife while the two men were unloading a delivery. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Romero attacking Hernandez from behind.
Hernandez died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.
Romero was hospitalized with self-inflicted cuts to his arm and he struggled to take a gun from a policeman.