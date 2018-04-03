PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter and other charges in a 2016 car crash that killed a Tempe woman and seriously injured her passenger.
Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Stanley Chu had a change of plea hearing Monday.
He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
The 32-year-old Chu is scheduled to be sentenced May 7.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
Tempe police say 20-year-old Chezray Young was fatally injured after her vehicle was struck from behind at a high speed in January 2016.
An 18-year-old man in Young’s car was in a coma for a month and had to learn how to walk and talk again.
Court documents show Chu told police he had been drinking before driving the night of the crash.