Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has pleaded no contest to manslaughter and other charges in a 2016 car crash that killed a Tempe woman and seriously injured her passenger.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Stanley Chu had a change of plea hearing Monday.

He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

The 32-year-old Chu is scheduled to be sentenced May 7.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Tempe police say 20-year-old Chezray Young was fatally injured after her vehicle was struck from behind at a high speed in January 2016.

An 18-year-old man in Young’s car was in a coma for a month and had to learn how to walk and talk again.

Court documents show Chu told police he had been drinking before driving the night of the crash.

The Associated Press