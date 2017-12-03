PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a busy street.

They say 57-year-old Eduardo Catano was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night.

Police say Catano allegedly was trying to cross South 7th Avenue north of a crosswalk when he was struck by a passing car about 6 p.m.

They say the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The name of the driver wasn’t released by police.