PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a busy street.
They say 57-year-old Eduardo Catano was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night.
Police say Catano allegedly was trying to cross South 7th Avenue north of a crosswalk when he was struck by a passing car about 6 p.m.
They say the driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
The name of the driver wasn’t released by police.