PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to death for killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2012 and setting fire to their apartment.

Maricopa County prosecutors say a jury found 28-year-old Dwandarrius Robinson guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and arson of an occupied structure.

Court records show Robinson called 911 on July 18, 2012 and said he had returned to his apartment to find it on fire and he was unsure if his 21-year-old girlfriend was still inside.

Shaniqua Hall was nine months pregnant at the time.

Firefighters entered the apartment to find Hall’s body bound with duct tape, a rag shoved down her throat and handcuffed inside the couple’s bedroom.

Investigators found the fire was intentionally set and an accelerant had been used.