PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man who’s a twice-convicted felon has been sentenced to nearly 3 ½ years in federal prison for having 10 guns in his possession.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Israel Torres received a 41-month prison term.

He previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Torres has two felony aggravated DUI convictions in Maricopa County, making him a prohibited possessor of firearms and ammunition.

The FBI discovered postings made by Torres on a website that showed him with multiple firearms and what appeared to be militia training activities.

Agents executed a search warrant at Torres’ residence last Saturday and found 10 firearms including assault rifles and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say some of the firearms were loaded and not locked in a safe.