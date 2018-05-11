PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to more than 35 years for the brutal 2015 stabbing death of his friend.
Maricopa County Superior Court officials say a judge on Friday issued the sentence of 35-1/2 years for Matthew Meiner.
A jury found Meiner guilty in March of second-degree murder, burglary and theft.
Police say Meiner stabbed 21-year-old Matthew McLean more than 70 times with a knife. His body was found inside a home and his car and other property were missing.
Investigators found both men were involved in selling marijuana.