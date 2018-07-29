CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in a Phoenix suburb say a man fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandmother because he was tired of caring for her.
Chandler police say 30-year-old Brandon Smith is being held on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. It was unclear Sunday if he had a lawyer.
According to charging documents, Smith punched Helen Smith in the face first and she fell unconscious before he “decided to end her life.”
Police say Smith cut his grandmother’s neck with a kitchen knife when she was in the bathtub. He says she was suffering from dementia.
Officers called to an apartment complex about 3:30 a.m. Sunday found Helen Smith already dead.
Chandler is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east of Phoenix.