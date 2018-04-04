PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding his wife because he believed she has been unfaithful.
Phoenix police say 59-year-old Ricardo Poblete was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.
Bond was set at $750,000 at Poblete’s initial court appearance Wednesday. He doesn’t have an attorney yet.
Court documents show Poblete’s wife of 40 years suffered a punctured lung and other injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Poblete stabbed himself in the leg and chest in a suicide attempt.
Poblete’s wife says her husband’s allegations of her cheating are false and alleges he has been taking drugs.
Phoenix TV station KTVK reports that Poblete also had a warrant out for his arrest on an unrelated charge of endangerment.