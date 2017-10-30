PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend as she tried to prevent him from leaving his northwest Phoenix apartment with a gun during a late-night argument with neighbors.

Jasmine Ponce died in Sunday’s shooting, but her son was delivered in good condition.

Investigators say 34-year-old Christopher Michael Kraft got into an argument with neighbors when he returned home after drinking at a bar.

It’s unclear what Ponce did to prevent Kraft from leaving with a gun.

She was 36 weeks pregnant.

It’s not known whether Kraft was the boy’s father.

Police say Kraft put the gun in a garage bin in the parking lot, but it was later found.

Kraft was booked on suspicion of murder and evidence tampering.

It’s unclear whether Kraft has been assigned an attorney.