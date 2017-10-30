Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend as she tried to prevent him from leaving his northwest Phoenix apartment with a gun during a late-night argument with neighbors.

Jasmine Ponce died in Sunday’s shooting, but her son was delivered in good condition.

Investigators say 34-year-old Christopher Michael Kraft got into an argument with neighbors when he returned home after drinking at a bar.

It’s unclear what Ponce did to prevent Kraft from leaving with a gun.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She was 36 weeks pregnant.

It’s not known whether Kraft was the boy’s father.

Police say Kraft put the gun in a garage bin in the parking lot, but it was later found.

Kraft was booked on suspicion of murder and evidence tampering.

It’s unclear whether Kraft has been assigned an attorney.

The Associated Press