PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend as she tried to prevent him from leaving his northwest Phoenix apartment with a gun during a late-night argument with neighbors.
Jasmine Ponce died in Sunday’s shooting, but her son was delivered in good condition.
Investigators say 34-year-old Christopher Michael Kraft got into an argument with neighbors when he returned home after drinking at a bar.
It’s unclear what Ponce did to prevent Kraft from leaving with a gun.
She was 36 weeks pregnant.
It’s not known whether Kraft was the boy’s father.
Police say Kraft put the gun in a garage bin in the parking lot, but it was later found.
Kraft was booked on suspicion of murder and evidence tampering.
It’s unclear whether Kraft has been assigned an attorney.