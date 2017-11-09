PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting.

They say 45-year-old Michael David Napier was detained after the shooting early Wednesday.

Police say 29-year-old Michael Green died of his injuries while a 32-year-old woman had a non-life threatening injury.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet.

Police say Green and the woman have a child in common, but didn’t disclose details.

The two were reportedly arguing in a parking lot when police say Napier became involved and allegedly shot both victims.

A motive for the shooting hasn’t been disclosed, but police say investigators have determined that Napier was living with Green’s mother.