PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s flagship public library is scheduled to reopen next month after it closed from water damage caused by a broken sprinkler pipe.
The Burton Barr Central Library is set to open June 16 following its nearly yearlong closure for repairs.
A storm in July 2017 confused the facility’s smoke-detection system, filling the fire-sprinkler system with water. The sprinkler heads did not activate, but water from a broken pipe flooded all five floors of the library.
According to a city investigation, inspectors had warned the city about the sprinkler system multiple times since 2014.
The library underwent $10 million in repairs and improvements, which include an expanded children’s area, two computer labs and a designated room for 3-D printing programs.