PHOENIX (AP) — The black-and-white striped uniforms worn by metro Phoenix jail inmates are officially being phased out.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced that all inmates will be donning orange uniforms by Friday.

The uniforms will be stenciled in the back with “MCSO” or “MCSO UNSENTENCED” for people who are being detained pre-trial. Juvenile inmates’ uniforms will have yellow sleeves.

Penzone claims the wardrobe change is more cost-effective and will save at least $22,000 a year in spending.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio began making inmates wear the old-time striped uniforms in 1997.

The new uniforms demonstrate the latest move by Penzone to undo his predecessor’s legacy.

Penzone shut down Arpaio’s outdoor jail complex, “Tent City,” last month.

He has also phased out Arpaio’s signature practice of making inmates wear pink underwear.