PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix hospital has threatened legal action against a hospital with a similar name under construction in Ireland, claiming the names could confuse patients and disrupt care.

The Arizona Republic reports the Phoenix Children’s Hospital sent a letter to officials in Ireland late last month, urging them to not name the Dublin facility as Phoenix Children’s Hospital Ireland.

The letter sent to Irish Minister for Health Simon Harris states the Arizona hospital would “pursue all available legal remedies” if the name moves forward, and it would take action to protect its “name, goodwill and the integrity of its reputation.”

Ireland hospital officials say they are aware of the concerns, and the minister is expected to respond directly.

The national children’s hospital in Ireland is expected to open in 2022.

