PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters rescued a woman after she became trapped between boulders at a mountain park in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the 29-year-old woman dropped her glasses among the rocks and crawled between boulders to reach them Monday evening at South Mountain Park.

The woman became wedged under a rock about 50 feet (15 meters) up a ridge near the Kiwanis Trail. Her friend called authorities for help.

Officials say more than a dozen firefighters using hand tools and hydraulic rescue tools worked for more than hour to free the woman.

Officials say the woman was not injured and declined medical treatment.