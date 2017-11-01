PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two adults are being treated after apparently overdosing on prescription pills on purpose at their west Phoenix home.
Phoenix Fire Department officials say both patients are awake and talking to paramedics.
Crews from the Phoenix Fire and Glendale Fire departments responded to the scene Wednesday evening.
The names and genders of the adults aren’t immediately available.
Authorities say the two are being transported to a hospital for further treatment.