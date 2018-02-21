PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix family says the recent deadly shooting at a Florida high school has motivated them to take stock of their guns and only keep those they truly need and get rid of the rest.

Aaron LaRoque says after learning that a man killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida last week using an AR-15, his family decided it would be best if they destroyed their four high powered rifles by chopping them up.

LaRoque says while the guns are fun to shoot, he thinks too many shooters have used that type of gun to kill people.

He says they have other weapons for hunting and protection.

KTVK-TV reported Tuesday that Arizona law says gun owners can surrender their unwanted weapons to police.

They would later be re-sold at auctions.

___

