PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix and the Federation Aviation Administration have proposed a plan aimed at resolving a flap over noisy takeoffs and landings that followed changes in flight procedures at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport three years ago.

The sides filed a joint petition Thursday asking the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to give the go-ahead for a plan devised to lessen noise over neighborhoods without outright cancellation of the FAA’s September 2014 changes to Sky Harbor’s flight routes and procedures.

Under the plan, the FAA would reach out to residents while temporarily resuming the previous departure routes. In a second step, the FAA would develop satellite-based procedures for the previous departure routes, seeking community feedback throughout the process.