PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Comic Fest events are back in action for the final day of festivities after a false fire alarm cut programming short.
Thousands of attendees had to evacuate the Phoenix Convention Center on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. after the fire alarm system was activated. Convention center officials said the preliminary indication was that it was a false alarm. Phoenix Fire Department prevention specialists were charged with checking the system.
The evacuation cancelled some events on Saturday night which were rescheduled for Sunday.
Comic fest officials said on Facebook that attendees who had a single-day credential for Saturday would be allowed to exchange it for a Sunday credential.
