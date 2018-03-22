PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix charter school that has been drowning in debt will close its doors in a few months.

The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools unanimously voted Tuesday to revoke the charter of StarShine Academy over financial mismanagement.

The school filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2016.

A bankruptcy court and the U.S. Department of Justice initiated an investigation and recommended last month that StarShine close to prevent further spending by founder Trish McCarty.

A review of the school’s expenses in 2017 and this year so far found McCarty had spent almost $15,000 on personal expenses including a trip to New Mexico and her home electricity bill.

McCarty told KNXV-TV that she has always done everything right when it comes to managing StarShine.

The school will remain open through June.