PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix attorney who filed for bankruptcy protection has pleaded guilty to hiding a diamond engagement ring from creditors.
Scott Maasen entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona.
Maasen had filed bankruptcy claims in 2009. But prosecutors say he had his father and fiancee purchase real estate, a diamond ring and a golf cart in their names.
Meanwhile, he continued to claim bankruptcy and settled a $1.5 million business loan for less than half the amount.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
A grand jury had indicted him on a dozen charges in late 2016.
Maasen pleaded guilty to a single charge of concealing assets in bankruptcy. Prosecutors say they’ll drop the other charges.
Sentencing is set for July.