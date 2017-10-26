PHOENIX (AP) — Right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos (MY’-loh yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) has cancelled his appearance at a Phoenix-area event this weekend.

The former Breitbart News writer wrote on his verified Facebook page that he wasn’t attending because organizers could not guarantee his safety after a series of threats. Organizers have not returned a call seeking comment, and it’s unclear if the event is still taking place without him.

The exact location of the symposium scheduled for Saturday by the United Liberty Coalition was being withheld until 48 hours before the event.

Yiannopoulos events have drawn protesters. He’s angered everyone from liberals to the alt-right with his controversial comments.

Yiannopoulos apologized to people who planned on attending the event and said he would be working with new agents to make sure a cancellation doesn’t happen again.

This post has been updated to clarify that Yiannopoulos had cancelled his appearance at the event.