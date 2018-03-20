PHOENIX (AP) — Teachers at some west Phoenix schools plan to walk out and head to the state Capitol to protest low pay.

Wednesday’s planned action at schools in the Pendergast Elementary School District in Glendale and north Phoenix comes as Gov. Doug Ducey has mainly ignored teachers’ pleas for a major boost in pay. Arizona teachers are among the lowest-paid in the nation and were energized when Kentucky educators called a strike and won a 5 percent pay boost two weeks ago.

A grassroots group of teachers called Arizona Educators United developed early this month but didn’t call the walkout. Group organizer Noah Karvelis says he supports the Pendergast teachers’ effort but wasn’t involved. He says teachers at Desert Ridge, Desert Mirage and Sonoran Sky and possibly other schools plan to participate.