PHOENIX (AP) — A spokeswoman at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport says one of four security checkpoints in the airport’s largest terminal is temporarily closed while police check out an item “as a precaution.”
Airport spokeswoman Julie Rodriguez says Terminal Four’s other three security checkpoints remained open Friday.
Airlines that use Terminal Four include Southwest and American. The closed checkpoint is one of two that serves concourses used by Southwest.
No additional information is immediately available.
