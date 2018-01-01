PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona environmental officials say air quality in the Phoenix area is expected to improve after very unhealthy conditions on New Year’s Day.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory Monday for fine particular matter levels and urging the people to avoid outdoor exertion. Air quality reached the “very unhealthy category.”

Conditions on Tuesday are expected to improve, though people with respiratory problems were advised to limit lengthy outdoor activity.

Officials say people with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children are most likely to be affected by particle pollution.