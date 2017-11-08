WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say additional “suspicious or concerning” images have been discovered on an iPad used by a former top official in a Philadelphia suburb who is already facing a child pornography charge.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Philip Ahr turned in the iPad issued by Radnor Township when he formally stepped down from the township’s board of commissioners Monday. He left his post as board president last month.
A spokeswoman for the Delaware County District Attorney’s office tells the newspaper that a forensic review of the device is planned. The Inquirer reports it’s not clear if the images could result in more charges for Ahr.
The 67-year-old Democrat surrendered to police earlier this month after authorities say he received and distributed graphic images of young children being sexually abused by adults.
A message has been left with Ahr’s attorney seeking comment.