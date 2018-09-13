MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials have begun evacuating thousands of people in the path of the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools and readying bulldozers for landslides.
Typhoon Mangkhut, considered as the strongest and most massive so far this season, could hit northeastern Cagayan province on Saturday. It was tracked on Thursday about 725 kilometers (450 miles) away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 255 kph (158 mph).
Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba tells The Associated Press by telephone that evacuations of residents from risky coastal villages and island municipalities north of the province have started and classes in all levels have been canceled.
Government forces have been placed on full alert.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- To stay or go? Millions in hurricane's path must decide VIEW
- Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to federal document