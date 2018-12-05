MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine immigration authorities say they have arrested an American Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting altar boys in a remote central town in a case one official described as “shocking and appalling.”
Bureau of Immigration spokeswoman Dana Sandoval says the Rev. Kenneth Bernard Hendricks, who has been indicted in Ohio for illicit sexual conduct in the Philippines, was arrested Wednesday in a church in Naval town in the island province of Biliran.
Sandoval said Thursday that an Ohio court had issued a warrant for the arrest of 77-year-old Hendricks, who has been living in the Philippines for 37 years.
She says the suspect allegedly abused seven victims in 50 counts of molestation in his residence in a case that’s “both shocking and appalling.”
