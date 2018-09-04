MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine senator who is the president’s fiercest critic in Congress has remained holed up in the Senate to avoid what he considers an illegal arrest after the president voided his amnesty as a rebel military officer.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV told reporters Wednesday after staying overnight at the Senate that his lawyers would file a petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation voiding his 2011 amnesty for taking part in failed coup attempts years ago.

Duterte also ordered the Department of Justice and the military to pursue criminal and administrative complaints against Trillanes, a former navy officer.

Trillanes tells the police and military not to follow Duterte’s “illegal order” for him to be arrested without any court warrant.